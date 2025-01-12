Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd's Harry Maguire allegedly called Kai Havertz a 'cheating scumbag' after conceding penalty to Arsenal forward as mass brawl breaks out in FA Cup tie

H. MaguireK. HavertzManchester UnitedArsenalArsenal vs Manchester UnitedFA CupPremier League

Manchester United's Harry Maguire allegedly called Kai Havertz a 'cheating scumbag' after the Arsenal forward won a penalty by manipulating contact.

  • Havertz wins penalty after Maguire foul
  • Arsenal star manipulated contact in the box
  • Maguire allegedly called Havertz a 'cheating scumbag'
