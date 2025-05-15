Man Utd stars left fuming at Sir Jim Ratcliffe after INEOS chief offers minimum support for family of players to attend Europa League final on top of staff snub
Players in the United squad are unhappy after being afforded just two tickets each for their family and friends for the European final against Spurs.
- Ratcliffe continuing cost-cutting measures
- Decision has gone down poorly with squad
- Ruben Amorim paying for staff to attend