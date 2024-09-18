FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BURNLEYAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd flop Antony mocked for 'thinking he was a real baller in the Eredivisie' as Erik ten Hag accused of 'falling for trap' with £85m transfer swoop for Brazilian winger

AntonyManchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier League

Manchester United flop Antony has been mocked for "thinking he was a real baller in the Eredivisie" amid his struggles for form at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Antony was signed for £85 million from Ajax
  • Brazilian yet to find consistency
  • Scored just three goals last season
Article continues below