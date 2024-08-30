Scott McTominay Napoli 2024-25Getty
GOAL

'Good luck, Scott, arrivederci' - Man Utd's heartfelt farewell to Scott McTominay has left fans in their feelings as midfielder ends 22-year Old Trafford stay to join Napoli

S. McTominayManchester UnitedFan storiesPremier LeagueSSC NapoliSerie A

Manchester United and their supporters have bid an emotional farewell to Scott McTominay after the long-serving midfielder completed a move to Napoli.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • McTominay completes Napoli move
  • Spent 22 years at Old Trafford
  • Fans emotional after Man Utd statement
Article continues below