Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits he 'would have preferred' different Europa League opponents as Dutchman prepares to 'hurt' FC Twente

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claimed he would have loved to avoid facing FC Twente in Europa League.

  • Ten Hag did not want to face Twente
  • Began professional career at the Dutch club
  • Man Utd kick-off Europa League campaign on Wednesday
