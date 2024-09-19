Manchester United v Barnsley - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd players accused of 'hiding' behind Erik ten Hag after difficult start to new season as ex-Arsenal star claims it's a 'pity' to see how far club has fallen over the last decade

E. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has accused Manchester United players of "hiding" behind Erik ten Hag after a difficult start to the new season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd have lost two out of four PL games
  • Petit believes Ten Hag is being made the scapegoat
  • Red Devils showing signs of recovery after international break
Article continues below