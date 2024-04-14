Man Utd players turning on Erik ten Hag? Amad Diallo posts cryptic social media message after Alejandro Garnacho controversy as dismal Bournemouth draw threatens to spark dressing room revolt
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has posted a cryptic message on social media in the wake of his team's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.
- Man Utd suffer disappointing draw
- Amad posted odd social media message
- Follows unusual Garnacho activity