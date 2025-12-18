Man Utd change stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future ahead of January transfer window after midfielder's brother wears controversial T-shirt in Bournemouth draw

Manchester United have adjusted their position on Mainoo as the January transfer window approaches, moving away from a previously rigid stance that ruled out any form of departure. While the club still prefer to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford, they are now willing to listen should "exceptional" offers arrive in the coming weeks, as per Sky Sports.

The change comes amid increasing attention around Mainoo’s lack of Premier League starts this season under Amorim. The 20-year-old has yet to start a league match, a sharp contrast to last season when he became a regular starter and emerged as one of United’s most trusted midfielders.

Matters were brought further into the spotlight during United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, when Mainoo’s brother wore a T-shirt reading “Free Kobbie Mainoo” at Old Trafford. The image circulated widely on social media and underlined growing frustration around the midfielder’s role, even as fans loudly applauded him when he was introduced from the bench in the second half.