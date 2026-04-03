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Man Utd informed Cesc Fabregas 'would think about' Old Trafford job offer despite Arsenal & Chelsea connection
Fabregas open to Premier League giants
Speaking to Hajper, Materazzi revealed that Fabregas would not dismiss the possibility of taking charge at Manchester United if approached this summer. "If Manchester United asked Cesc Fabregas he would think about it. Chelsea too," he said.
Despite the Spaniard’s deep-rooted connections with Arsenal and Chelsea, Materazzi stressed that the appeal of the Premier League’s biggest clubs remains undeniable.
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Como project could delay next move
Materazzi also highlighted the importance of Fabregas’ current project, suggesting a move may not come immediately. "Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all very big teams in the Premier League, but Como is a club with a lot of money and I don’t know if Fabregas wants to try and stay one more year to take Como to the Champions League and show what he can do," he explained. "Maybe he can surprise everyone and win the league too with Como?"
Carrick backed to deliver success
Turning his attention to Manchester United under Carrick, Materazzi strongly endorsed the former midfielder's work. "Manchester United have to believe in Carrick because the job he is doing right now is very good," he said.
He also emphasised Carrick’s connection to the club: "He knows everything about Manchester United. He is a serious man. I like him a lot."
It was put to Materazzi whether Napoli boss Antonio Conte could become United boss, but he questioned whether a managerial change is necessary for the Red Devils. "Conte is one of the best managers in the world… maybe Conte is the answer? But with Carrick they are already building something bigger so why not stick with Carrick?"
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What's next for Man Utd?
Manchester United face a crucial run of fixtures following the international break, with their momentum set to be tested. They will take on Leeds United at Old Trafford on April 13 before facing a much tougher challenge away from home against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 18. These matches could prove decisive in shaping their push for a top-four finish and further strengthen the case for Carrick to remain in charge