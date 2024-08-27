Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'I can't believe this guy' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes accused of 'laughing' at Erik ten Hag & giving off 'what the f*ck vibe' after being substituted in Brighton defeat

Manchester UnitedB. FernandesE. ten HagBrightonPremier League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been accused of "laughing" at Erik ten Hag after his substitution against Brighton at the weekend.

  • United lost 2-1 at the AMEX
  • Fernandes subbed before Brighton's winner
  • Ian Wright suggests Red Devils skipper was baffled
