Man Utd to be banned from Europa League?! INEOS speaks out as Nice ownership causes headache due to UEFA rule

GettyPatrick RoweMan Utd to be banned from Europa League?! INEOS speaks out as Nice ownership causes headache due to UEFA ruleManchester UnitedEuropa LeagueNiceEuropa Conference LeagueManchester United could be banned from competing in the Europa League due to a UEFA rule about multi-club ownership.United win FA Cup to qualify for Europa LeagueCould be banned due to INEOS's ownership of NiceRatcliffe's company confident of resolution