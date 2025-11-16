Man Utd agree to Joshua Zirkzee exit as Red Devils inform Roma of asking price for want-away striker

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Manchester United have decided they are willing to allow Zirkzee to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, marking a major shift after months of uncertainty surrounding the striker’s future. Roma have emerged as his most serious suitor, and negotiations have begun between the two clubs over a loan deal that would include an option to buy.

The Red Devils' stance comes as a result of the Dutch striker’s limited role under Ruben Amorim, having failed to register a single start in the Premier League this season. With other forwards preferred in the line-up and opportunities scarce, Zirkzee has made it clear he wants regular minutes elsewhere to revive his place within the Netherlands setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Premier League giants have now informed Roma of their conditions for a deal: a loan for the remainder of the season, with a purchase option that would guarantee a substantial return should he impress in Serie A. Roma are determined to bring in a central attacking option in January, and the situation is now firmly moving toward a decisive point in the winter market.