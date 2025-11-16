Getty
Man Utd agree to Joshua Zirkzee exit as Red Devils inform Roma of asking price for want-away striker
Man Utd ready to let Zirkzee leave in January
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Manchester United have decided they are willing to allow Zirkzee to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, marking a major shift after months of uncertainty surrounding the striker’s future. Roma have emerged as his most serious suitor, and negotiations have begun between the two clubs over a loan deal that would include an option to buy.
The Red Devils' stance comes as a result of the Dutch striker’s limited role under Ruben Amorim, having failed to register a single start in the Premier League this season. With other forwards preferred in the line-up and opportunities scarce, Zirkzee has made it clear he wants regular minutes elsewhere to revive his place within the Netherlands setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Premier League giants have now informed Roma of their conditions for a deal: a loan for the remainder of the season, with a purchase option that would guarantee a substantial return should he impress in Serie A. Roma are determined to bring in a central attacking option in January, and the situation is now firmly moving toward a decisive point in the winter market.
Roma ready to strike deal as Man Utd set price
Roma view Zirkzee as their top offensive priority, despite also exploring alternative targets such as Tottenham forward Mathys Tel. The plan would allow the striker to reunite with a league where he previously thrived, potentially giving him the environment needed to restore confidence and momentum. As per the report, Roma are ready to pay half of his current salary during the loan period, before re-evaluating the contract if a permanent transfer follows at the end of the season.
Manchester United have set the purchase option at a minimum €35 million (£30.9m), mirroring the amount Roma are due to pay Everton to turn Evan Ferguson’s loan into a permanent transfer. The Giallorossi are even expected to cancel Ferguson’s current loan from Brighton to make room for Zirkzee, with Everton ready to swoop in to take the Irishman for the remainder of the campaign. Interest in Zirkzee spans beyond Rome, especially from Serie A, with AC Milan also said to be interested in the Dutchman.
Why Man Utd wanted to keep Zirkzee at Old Trafford...
Despite Gazetta's claims, reports from England state that Manchester United may resist Zirkzee’s exit until the summer, arguing he may still have a role to play at Old Trafford once squad depth becomes critical again.
Benjamin Sesko’s recent knee problem has already stretched attacking resources, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are both expected to be unavailable for several weeks due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments. United executives fear that losing another forward mid-season could leave a thin frontline and risk their domestic push in the second half of the campaign.
There is also a tactical debate within the club. Amorim sees Zirkzee as more of a hybrid forward than a traditional striker, and some believe he could be repurposed as a creative option behind the No.9 if he remains at Old Trafford.
Roma loan-to-buy option ready for Zirkzee
Roma remain confident they can strike a deal once negotiations enter the final stretch of the window, and the player is understood to be fully on board with the move. As long as United secure suitable squad coverage or gain clarity on Sesko’s recovery timeline, the chances of seeing him in Serie A again appear increasingly realistic.
For Zirkzee, the next few weeks will determine whether he can find a club where he plays consistently enough to stay in Ronald Koeman’s thoughts for the Netherlands’ upcoming World Cup campaign. If a loan exit goes ahead, he will have half a season to reignite his goalscoring record and restore his status as a highly-rated young forward in European football.
