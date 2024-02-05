Man City set to win race to sign Brazilian sensation Savinho after stunning season on loan with La Liga surprise package Girona

Man City set to win race to sign Brazilian sensation Savinho after stunning season on loan with La Liga surprise package GironaThomas HindleGettySavioManchester CityGironaPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersManchester City are set to bring in City Group winger Savinho at the end of the season, after he has impressed in Girona's unlikely title challenge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHave agreed undisclosed fee to bring in SavinhoMoved to Troyes in 2022 and sent out on loan to GironaWinger has scored five, assisted seven this season