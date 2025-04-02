Man City trolled over 115 FFP charges with special edition scarves highlighting alleged breaches to be dished out before Manchester derby at Old Trafford this weekend
Special scarves highlighting Manchester City's 115 charges will be handed out to Manchester United fans ahead of this weekend's Old Trafford clash.
- Man City facing 115 charges over alleged FFP breaches
- Special scarves to be handed out at Old Trafford this weekend
- City trolled by rivals Manchester United