Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring Man City women's opener against Everton 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'What the f*ck?' - Man City star Khadija Shaw opens up on derby goal vs Man Utd that left Mary Earps red-faced

Khadija ShawManchester City WomenWomen's footballManchester City Women vs Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenWSLMary Earps

Khadija Shaw explained in detail how her derby goal against Manchester United left Lionesses star Mary Earps red-faced.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City beat United 3-1 at Old Trafford in November
  • Shaw struck the third to complete the comeback
  • Earps was bamboozled after Shaw made her pay

Editors' Picks