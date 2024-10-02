Man City star Matheus Nunes arrested in Spain for stealing mobile phone in bathroom of a Madrid nightclub

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMan City star Matheus Nunes arrested in Spain for stealing mobile phone in bathroom of a Madrid nightclubManchester CityM. NunesPremier LeagueManchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was reportedly arrested in Spain on charges of theft last month.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNunes arrested in Madrid in SeptemberTaken into custody on theft chargeSnatched the phone of a 58-year-old manFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below