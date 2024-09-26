Man City player ratings vs Paris FC: Bunny Shaw nets brace and Chloe Kelly dazzles as Gareth Taylor's side cruise into Women's Champions League group stages

City won 3-0 on the night, confirming a massive 8-0 aggregate victory over their French opponents.

Manchester City came into this Champions League qualification second leg against Paris FC under very little pressure, having won the first leg 5-0 in France and it took them just a minute to gain the lead; Chloe Kelly pressed high and intercepted a pass from Paris FC's goalkeeper, tapping into an empty net in the process.

And Kelly turned provider before the interval, running onto Laura Blindkilde Brown's superb through ball and playing a cross into Bunny Shaw, who finished coolly.

Shaw was brought down in the area on the hour mark and won a penalty, before stepping up to score.

It was a cruise for City throughout, thanks to the work done in the first leg.

GOAL rates City's players from Manchester City's Joie Stadium...