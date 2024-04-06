Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Pep should kiss Kevin De Bruyne's feet! Belgian superstar sends timely reminder of his world-class talent as Erling Haaland shuts up his critics

The Belgian maestro was the architect of a dominant performance from Pep Guardiola's side in south London

Never write Kevin De Bruyne off. That's the lesson from this latest masterclass from Manchester City's midfield magician. The Belgian had been questioned after a poor performance at Anfield and was dropped against Aston Villa but he was back to his best away to Crystal Palace, who took a shock lead when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck in the fourth minute.

De Bruyne then took the game by the scruff of its neck and curled in a sensational equaliser before running the show in the second half, helped by a resurgent display from Jack Grealish and substitute Manuel Akanji.

Rico Lewis rifled City in front with the help of a deflection before De Bruyne teed up Erling Haaland to score his first goal in a month. The Belgian then took centre stage once again as he smashed in his second of the afternoon, his 100th goal for City.

Palace got one back through Odsonne Edouard but there was little danger of a serious fightback and City head to Spain for their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid feeling on top of the world.

GOAL rates City's players from Selhurst Park.