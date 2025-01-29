Man City player ratings vs Club Brugge: Savinho to the rescue! Brilliant Brazilian saves Pep Guardiola from ultimate Champions League embarrassment as Matheus Nunes shows he's a serious liability

The forward came off the bench and inspired the 2023 winners to a comeback victory which clinched a play-off place

A fire broke out at the Etihad Stadium before their do-or-die match with Club Brugge and it looked to a sign of things to come as Manchester City's Champions League dreams went up in smoke when they fell 1-0 down at half-time.

But Savinho came off the bench armed with a hose and a ladder and doused the flames to give Pep Guardiola's side a 3-1 victory which averted a disastrous early elimination and sealed their passage to the play-offs. The bad news? They will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the next round.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...