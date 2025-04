Visitors labour to goalless point in a dour game at Old Trafford

Manchester City drew 0-0 with Manchester United in a dour stalemate at Old Trafford.

City had plenty of the ball but little to show for it, with Omar Marmoush going closest when he crashed an effort straight at Andre Onana in the second half.

The results leaves Pep Guardiola's side fifth in the Premier League with seven matches to play.

Article continues below

GOAL rates City's players from Old Trafford...