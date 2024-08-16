Man City told to go 'play on the moon' if they win fifth-straight Premier League title as ex-Arsenal star William Gallas reveals what Gunners must do to topple Pep Guardiola's side
Manchester City will need to “play on the moon” if they win a fifth successive Premier League title, says ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star William Gallas.
- Domestic dominance enjoyed at Etihad Stadium
- Arteta's side have emerged as closest challengers
- Bid for title glory in 2024-25 about to be opened