'Bigger stain than any financial rule break' - Man City mercilessly mocked by fans after announcing Noel Gallagher's 'Rugrats' handwriting will appear on shirts in 2024-25 Champions League & cup games
Manchester City will wear special jerseys in cup competitions next season with Noel Gallagher's handwriting on them, much to the amusement of fans.
- Man City announce Gallagher kit tribute
- Fans compare handwriting to 'Rugrats'
- Will appear on shirts in Champions League & cup games