Man City kickstart January transfer window with important defensive signing after losing Lionesses star Alex Greenwood to serious knee injury
Manchester City have acted immediately to bolster the defence in the January transfer window after Lionesses star Alex Greenwood had knee surgery.
- Man City lost Greenwood to knee injury last month
- Absence of Lionesses star felt in two subsequent defeats
- City have now bolstered defence in January window