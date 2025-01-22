Manchester United v Manchester City - Subway Women's League CupGetty Images Sport
Man City get their derby day revenge! Wonderkid Lily Murphy shines as Citizens down Man Utd to claim Women's League Cup semi-final place after damaging WSL defeat

WSL CupManchester City WomenManchester United WomenManchester United Women vs Manchester City WomenL. Coombs

Wonderkid Lily Murphy inspired Manchester City to derby revenge as they downed Manchester United to claim a Women's League Cup semi-final spot.

  • Man City won 2-1 to grab derby bragging rights
  • Murphy stole the show with goal and assist
  • United looked lacklustre and devoid of motivation
