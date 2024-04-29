Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' top-tier assignment against the Rockets on Monday.

After elimination from the Caf Champions League on Friday at the hands of Esperance, Mamelodi Sundowns embark on their domestic journey on Monday.

Masandawana will host TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League assignment, knowing they need just six points from their remaining eight games to be crowned.

The Rockets hope to cause an upset and push for a Caf competition ticket in the 2024/25 campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.