The 30-year-old disclosed the impact of the Brazilians' coach on his performance during the Nedbank Cup Last-16 match against Maritzburg United.

Lorch emerged as the hero on Sunday, March 17th, netting a brace that propelled Sundowns past a resilient Team of Choice, securing their spot in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

He has been steadily asserting his presence at the club, particularly stepping up when the Brazilians encountered difficulties in overcoming their determined opponents.

GOAL presents candid remarks from the Man of the Match, as well as insights from Sundowns' Mokwena and Maritzburg's Simo Dladla...