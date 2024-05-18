BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsMamelodi Sundowns set new PSL points record after Stellenbosch FC winPremier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCMamelodi Sundowns FCTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCRichards Bay vs Stellenbosch FCRichards BayThe Brazilians secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Cape Winelands side in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNku breaks the deadlock for SundownsThe Brazilians secure a 1-0 win over StelliesMasandawana set a new PSL points record Article continues below