Mamelodi Sundowns' predicted XI vs Cape Town Spurs: Siyabonga Mabena & Neo Maema set to start?

The Brazilians visit the struggling Urban Warriors at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town for the Premier Soccer League clash on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns' fringe players Siyabonga Mabena and Neo Maema have not been getting game time under coach Rhulani Mokwena this season, as the coach explained that he has to fight to be in the starting eleven.

However, with Sundowns facing the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Friday, April 20, Mokwena is likely to rest his key players against Spurs on Tuesday.

Maema and Mabena produced eye-catching displays as substitutes as Masandawana defeated Richards Bay last week and they could be rewarded with starting berths.

GOAL looks at Rhulani Mokwena's puddle of players and predicts how he is likely to line up his Masandawana side against Spurs.