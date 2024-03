Masandawana have been warned after they discovered who they will meet in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Young Africans in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians are pressing to win this continental crown for the first time since 2016 and they face the Tanzanians who are bidding for a maiden title.

GOAL runs through how fans reacted to this particular pairing.