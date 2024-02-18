Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena gives his verdict on the performance of Thembinkosi Lorch & Matias Esquivel after Orlando Pirates draw
Rhulani Mokwena was not pleased at all with Mamelodi Sundowns' display against a 10-man Orlando Pirates outfit and has commented on new players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lorch and Argentine star were both given debuts
- Rhulani Mokwena gives opinion on their displays
- Sundowns will shift focus to the Nedbank Cup