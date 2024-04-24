Patrick Maswanganyi, Ronwen Williams GFXBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena chooses Ronwen Williams over Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi as his pick for the PSL Footballer of the Season award

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMEsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueRhulani MokwenaRonwen WilliamsPatrick Maswanganyi

The debate over who should be named the local league's best player of the 2023/24 season is raging and even club coaches are getting in on the action.

  • The PSL campaign is nearing its conclusion
  • The debate for the ultimate playing prize is raging online
  • Mokwena wades into the best player debate
