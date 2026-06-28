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Malo Gusto agrees Man City transfer as Chelsea full-back eyes Enzo Maresca reunion
Man City target Chelsea star
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Gusto has said yes to a potential transfer to Man City, who have acted swiftly to gauge the player's interest and have successfully secured an agreement in principle. Gusto has established himself as a reliable asset at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Olympique Lyonnais for €30 million in January 2023. The defender has amassed 134 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and 17 assists while lifting the Conference League during the 2024-25 season.
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Maresca reunion appeals to defender
A key factor driving this potential transfer is the presence of Maresca, who is widely expected to be Pep Guardiola's successor in the City dugout. The Italian manager, who previously worked with Gusto at Chelsea between July 2024 and January of this year, shares an excellent relationship with the Frenchman.
Maresca is said to view the full-back as a crucial component for his new sporting project. Gusto is equally enthusiastic about the prospect of working under his former boss once again, especially after they successfully secured the FIFA Club World Cup title together in 2025. Man City have leveraged this strong connection to convince the player to commit to their project, hoping his experience will boost a squad looking to dethrone new Premier League champions Arsenal.
Chelsea hold firm on contract
Despite securing the green light from Gusto, Man City face a significant challenge in negotiating a deal with his current employers. Chelsea are expected to demand a premium fee, largely because the defender remains tied to a long-term contract that does not expire until 2030. The Blues have already faced numerous approaches for their star players during this transfer window, making them reluctant to sanction another departure to a direct domestic rival.
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What next for Gusto?
Gusto currently remains entirely focused on international duty with France at the 2026 World Cup, preparing for a crucial round of 32 clash against Sweden. The defender has earned 13 caps for his country to date, making brief tournament appearances so far this summer against Iraq and Norway for a combined 10 minutes. While he concentrates on advancing in the competition, background talks between the clubs are expected to accelerate.