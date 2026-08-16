In his analysis of the match, the writer at Hürriyet newspaper, Mehmet Ayan, felt that Salah's introduction made the match more beautiful and exciting to watch.
He said: "After Kasımpaşa's equaliser from the penalty spot, Trabzonspor made their 'historic' move: Mohamed Salah, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, added more excitement to the match. Even when he was not in a scoring position or in possession of the ball, he posed a genuine threat... but when the ball was at his feet, his performance was stunning."
He continued: "His shot from a tight angle in the 77th minute created a dangerous opportunity. Of course, he needs some time to adapt to his team-mates, but his contribution to making the match enjoyable is beyond dispute."
Fanatik offered another technical reading, arguing that Salah helped Trabzonspor pick up the pace in their organised attacks and transitions.
The outlet explained: "Salah's missed chance at the far post was similar to the attack that led to the goal. Salah came on as a right winger, then moved into the centre as a playmaker, a choice that was made because of defensive weaknesses. Nevertheless, we can say that with Salah's introduction, Trabzonspor's speed increased in open play and on the counter-attack."
It continued: "Although the result counts as a defeat at the outset for the renewed Trabzonspor, it is a very promising indicator for the future."
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