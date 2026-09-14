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AC Cesena v Brescia Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Maifredi: "Juventus, Spalletti should not have been kept on, he always responds with convoluted explanations"

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L. Spalletti

Juventus’ former manager from 1990-91 comments on the Bianconeri’s difficult spell

Gigi Maifredi, Juventus manager in the 1990-91 season, spoke to TuttoJuve.com about the Bianconeri's difficult moment: "Juventus are a team who have still not found their identity, they can produce flashes of good football and then make basic mistakes like those last night."


On the goals conceded at the end of the match against Sassuolo, he said: "Crazy stuff. Then many people hide behind injuries, but the team can cope with Locatelli's absence. But you need to have an enthusiasm within the group that they do not have right now, they all feel they are under scrutiny."



  • On Spalletti: "If someone does not get you into the Champions League and you keep him regardless, it means you have not assessed him. He should not have been kept on, then he always responds with those convoluted explanations of his. Perhaps Juventus fans are already losing patience. Would the fans want Antonio Conte back? Of course, Conte was exactly the one who was appointed. If the ownership are still taking into account what happened in the past, it is because they are a bit touchy. The problem is that it all rebounds on Juventus".


    On the formation: "I have always criticised the 4-2-3-1, because in my view it is a self-destructive system. The 4-3-3 gives you more, and Juventus have the players to play that kind of football. In my view, Spalletti will have to find greater clarity in everything, especially in the roles".


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