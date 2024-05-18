'This is magic' - Mikel Arteta relishing Arsenal's Premier League title showdown with Man City

(C)Getty ImagesRichard Mills'This is magic' - Mikel Arteta relishing Arsenal's Premier League title showdown with Man CityMikel ArtetaArsenalManchester CityWest HamEvertonPremier LeagueManchester City vs West HamArsenal vs EvertonMikel Arteta is relishing the "chaos and magic" of Arsenal's Premier League title showdown with Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal in title race with Man CityCity two points ahead before last gameArteta relishing Premier League battleArticle continues below