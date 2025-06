This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'He has this magic' - Barcelona chief Deco blown away by Lamine Yamal after teenager's dazzling season for Hansi Flick's side L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona sporting director Deco has reflected on Lamine Yamal's "magical" season for Hansi Flick's side. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal has stellar season for Barcelona

Deco heaps praise on teenager

Describes how "magical" he is Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱