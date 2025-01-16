Luke Shaw Mason Mount Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Luke Shaw set to return! Injury-ridden defender on track to provide Ruben Amorim with HUGE boost as Mason Mount also nears Man Utd comeback following thigh injury

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are nearing their return from injury to provide Ruben Amorim's side with more squad strength.

  • Shaw and Mount out injured for some time
  • Amorim provides injury update on the duo
  • Shaw closer to return to action than Mount
