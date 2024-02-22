VIDEO: Luke Littler attracting more football superstars! Newcastle players in attendance for Premier League Darts defeat to Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler is attracting more and more footballers to his fandom, with Newcastle stars in attendance for Thursday's clash with Michael van Gerwen.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Littler took on Van Gerwen in Premier League darts clash
- Dan Burn and Matt Targett in attendance
- Littler is a Manchester United fan