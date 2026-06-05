Will Luka Modric be matched? Ivan Perisic makes future Ballon d’Or prediction as Croatia continue to produce ‘great talent’

Some of those should come over the next few weeks, with the 2026 World Cup set to get underway on June 11. Pressed on how Zlatko Dalic’s squad are feeling heading into another major tournament, PSV ace Perisic - fresh from winning another Eredivisie title - added: “I’m feeling excited and focused! Each World Cup is indescribable because we feel the support and the high expectations of the entire country.

“It’s a lot of pressure but the greatest motivator and it’s always an honor to represent Croatia on the world stage, and arriving in the U.S. wearing our MACKAGE capsule collection makes the experience even more memorable.”

MACKAGE have teamed up with Croatia to deliver a wardrobe that takes inspiration from one of the most iconic kits in world sport. Quizzed on how those colours serve as a badge of honour, 37-year-old Perisic - who made his international debut in 2011 - said: “Whenever I see the Croatian colours, I feel an enormous sense of pride, and I think the whole team feels the same way.

“Wearing these colours on and off the pitch is always a huge honour. It’s not everyone who gets to wear their country's colours as part of their job, so it feels like a privilege to do so. The MACKAGE capsule really represented Croatia in a refined and understated way through the colour palette and small details. It’s subtle, but a very powerful homage to our country.”