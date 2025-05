This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Luka Modric in tears ahead of last ever Real Madrid game as team-mate Lucas Vazquez consoles legendary midfielder L. Modric Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Luka Modric was visibly emotional on the team bus en route to Real Madrid's final league game against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Modric broke down on team bus before final game

Vazquez consoled legendary midfielder

Madrid icon received guard of honour Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱