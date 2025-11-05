Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

Luis Suárez suspended for Inter Miami’s decisive Game 3 against Nashville in MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez has been suspended for Saturday's do-or-die playoff game against Nashville SC, robbing the Herons of their starting striker with their season on the line. The suspension comes following an Inter Miami appeal, but the decision was upheld, which means Miami will play Saturday's match without the Uruguayan star.

    Cause for suspension

    The suspension is a result of an off-ball incident in the 71st minute of Inter Miami's 2-1 loss in Game 2 of their playoff series against Nashville. With just under 20 minutes left, Suarez kicked out at Nashville's Andy Najar and, while no foul was called on the play on the field, the league's disciplinary committee had handed Suarez a one-match ban for the incident.

    No stranger to suspensions

    Suarez is, of course, no stranger to suspensions, particularly from his career in Europe, which has seen him banned multiple times for biting incidents. He also picked up a hefty punishment this summer, too, as the Uruguayan was suspended for six Leagues Cup matches and three MLS matches after spitting on Seattle Sounders security director Gene Ramirez following the Leagues Cup finale.

    Replacing the star striker

    Since returning from his suspension, the 38-year-old Suarez has played every minute for Miami despite the wear-and-tear he's built up over a long career. He's scored 14 goals while providing 15 assists this season, which means Miami face a tough task in replacing him at the top of their attack.

    When Suarez was suspended in September, Miami boss Javier Mascherano played Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende in the attack. Miami got six points from those three matches, defeating D.C. United and the Seattle Sounders, while falling 3-0 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. 

    What comes next?

    The Herons will play host to Nashville on Saturday with their season on the line. Messi and Co. were Supporters' Shield winners last season, but fell at the first hurdle in a three-game series loss to Atlanta United. They’ll aim to avoid the same fate on Saturday - and a trophyless end to the season.

