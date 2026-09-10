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imago-sport-1082732094.jpgAnadolu Agency
Alvino Hanafi

'Leao's Lisbon nightmare!' – How Luis Suarez and Sergi Altimira ruined Rafael Leao's hostile Alvalade homecoming

Sporting CP
Champions League
L. Suarez
S. Altimira

Luis Suarez and Sergi Altimira reacted with delight after Sporting CP recovered from an early setback to beat Galatasaray 3-1 in their Champions League opener. The victory was capped by Rodrigo Zalazar's stunning free-kick on a hostile Alvalade return for Rafael Leao.

  • Sporting overcome early shock on Leao's return

    Sporting CP kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a commanding 3-1 comeback victory over Galatasaray at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The Lions fell behind early to a Goncalo Inacio own goal before Genny Catamo, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo Zalazar turned the match around.

    Former Sporting academy graduate Rafael Leao made his return to Lisbon off the bench for Galatasaray, facing a hostile reception from the home supporters.

    The victory handed Rui Borges' side maximum points to start the new European league phase.

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  • imago-sport-1082724551.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Suarez praises team resilience and faith

    Goalscorer Suarez proved pivotal in driving Sporting's comeback, winning and converting a second-half penalty after being brought down by Ismail Jakobs. The Colombian forward, who has now scored in four consecutive matches, credited the team's composure after a shaky opening period.

    Reflecting post-match, Suarez emphasized that collective victory overrides any personal milestone as Sporting navigate a demanding schedule.

    "Honor and glory to God for this victory," Suarez stated. "We were a little nervous in the first 15 to 20 minutes, but then we knew how to grow, keep possession, and turn the result around."

  • Altimira savours dream debut in midfield

    Summer signing Sergi Altimira anchored the midfield alongside Zalazar and praised the squad's impressive tactical reaction after halftime. The Spanish midfielder labelled his Champions League debut a childhood dream come true, having grown up watching the tournament with his father.

    Altimira also brushed off a late knock to confirm his fitness for upcoming domestic fixtures.

    "It was a dream come true, yet another one," Altimira remarked. "We didn't start in the best way, but we have to focus on the team's reaction and on the second half, which was very good."

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  • imago-sport-1082724707.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Zalazar magic seals points as Lions look ahead

    Uruguayan playmaker Zalazar provided the crowning moment of the night in the 63rd minute, curling a magnificent direct free-kick over the wall to bring the Alvalade faithful to their feet. His strike completely extinguished Galatasaray's momentum as Leao and the Turkish champions grew increasingly isolated.

    With three points secured, Sporting briefly celebrate before refocusing on their domestic title defence against Famalicao.

    Suarez concluded on a grounded note, adding: "Our objective is very clear. In this competition, we'll take it game by game."

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