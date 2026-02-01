Luis Suárez scores as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures a 2-1 victory over Atlético Nacional in Germán Berterame’s debut match

It was Miami's first preseason victory in front of a packed Atanasio Girardot Stadium, but it wasn't straightforward.

The Colombian side struck first in the 25th minute when Juan Manuel Rengifo fired a long-range shot past the goalkeeper, rewarding Atlético Nacional’s early dominance. Inter Miami responded after halftime, capitalizing on a defensive mistake as Lionel Messi’s shot hit the post before Suárez reacted quickest to score the equalizer.