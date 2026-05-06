Luis Suarez explains why he signed new contract alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - with 39-year-old striker accepting some bench duty in MLS

The veteran forward faced an unfamiliar situation during the 2025 MLS playoffs when he was relegated to the bench by Mascherano. Following a suspension in the first round against Nashville SC, Suarez found himself watching from the sidelines, a period that the striker admits was a test of his patience and professionalism.

"Obviously, at the time, Mascherano spoke to me about it and explained the situation. I understood it and accepted it without any issues," Suarez told reporters on Wednesday. "Of course, when you start getting fewer and fewer minutes on the pitch, you inevitably ask yourself why? What is the reason? Especially since the minutes when I was playing weren't exactly bad performances. But, well, those are decisions you just have to accept. My job was to keep working hard day in and day out, trying to prove that I deserved a bit more playing time."