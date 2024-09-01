'Nothing's change' - Luis Suarez receives highest praise from Inter Miami team-mates as ex-Barcelona striker continues to thrive in Lionel Messi's absence
Luis Suarez was lauded by his Inter Miami team-mates after the ex-Barcelona striker guided the Herons to victory in the absence of Lionel Messi.
- Inter Miami thrashed Chicago Fire 4-1
- Suarez bagged a brace at Soldier Field
- One of the challengers for the MLS Golden Boot