Jenni Hermoso RubialesGetty
Chris Burton

Luis Rubiales: Disgraced ex-Spanish FA president sensationally claims he is facing prison time over Jenni Hermoso kiss ‘because he’s a man’ - as he slams Spain star for ‘false feminism’

Jennifer HermosoWorld CupSpainWomen's football

Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales claims he is facing prison time for kissing Jenni Hermoso “because he's a man”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Controversy sparked at 2023 World Cup
  • Faces charges of sexual assault
  • Also at the centre of corruption investigation

Editors' Picks