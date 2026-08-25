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Alvino Hanafi

Luciano Spalletti delivers brutal verdict on Randal Kolo Muani as Juventus launch stunning move for Alexander Sorloth!

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Juventus
A. Soerloth
L. Spalletti
R. Kolo Muani

Juventus are plotting a late-window move for Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth after Luciano Spalletti publicly criticised Randal Kolo Muani's wastefulness. The Bianconeri are hoping to use Nico Gonzalez in a potential swap deal to secure the clinical Norwegian forward.

  • Striker woes persist for Spalletti

    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are once again scouring the transfer market for attacking reinforcements after lingering doubts resurfaced over their central forward options. Despite securing three points against Frosinone, head coach Luciano Spalletti was left visibly frustrated by a mountain of missed chances. The Bianconeri's ongoing search for a reliable talisman has highlighted past difficulties, following previous struggles with Lois Openda and Jonathan David. With the transfer window drawing to a close, addressing the number nine position has become an urgent priority for the club's new leadership.

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    Spalletti's blunt verdict on Kolo Muani

    Randal Kolo Muani bore the brunt of Spalletti's post-match frustration after a wasteful display against Frosinone that severely hampered Juventus' attacking momentum. The French forward, who arrived for a significant fee, failed to capitalise on clear opportunities during the narrow victory. Unloading a stern warning to the striker, Spalletti pulled no punches regarding his recent form. "Randal also needs to realise that if he hasn't been playing for two years, there's a reason why," Spalletti stated, demanding a higher standard from the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

  • Targeting Sorloth and alternative options

    Frustrated by a lack of physical, penalty-box dominance, Spalletti is now pushing for the acquisition of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian hitman has consistently scored twenty or more goals over his last three seasons and fits the profile of a traditional number nine that the coach desires. Juventus have renewed efforts at Continassa to structure a swap deal involving winger Nico Gonzalez, who is keen on a move to Madrid. Alternatively, Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee remains a late-window option, though the Dutchman offers a very different creative profile compared to Sorloth's box presence.

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    Final days of the transfer window

    As the clock ticks down on the summer market, Juventus must act decisively to finalise their squad for the challenges ahead. Securing a proven goalscorer is viewed as the final piece of the puzzle to ensure the Bianconeri can break down stubborn defences. Whether they manage to negotiate a deal for Sorloth or pivot towards Zirkzee, Spalletti's demands are clear. The upcoming days will determine if Juventus can successfully reshape their attack before competitive fixtures intensify.

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