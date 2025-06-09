'Everything consumes me, nothing slips away' - Luciano Spalletti insists he would never resign from Italy job and had to 'force' director to tell him of sacking
Luciano Spalletti breaks his silence ahead of his final game as Italy coach, revealing his refusal to resign, and what happened behind closed doors.
- Norway defeat Italy 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Italy boss insists he never intended to resign
- Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli among the frontrunners