Luciano Spalletti expected to commit to new Juventus contract as Serie A side plot 'clear plan' with ex-Italy coach

Juventus are swiftly moving to consolidate their long-term future under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, especially after their recent European heartbreak. Following a series of successful contract renewals for key squad members, the Bianconeri hierarchy has turned its full attention to the man in the dugout. Appointed at the end of October and with his current short-term deal expiring on June 30, Spalletti is tasked with stabilising the team.

The club already finalised extensions for Turkish starlet Kenan Yildiz, experienced goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio and American midfielder Weston McKennie. With negotiations also underway for captain Manuel Locatelli and star striker Dusan Vlahovic, the message from the boardroom is clear. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Italy national team coach is seen as the absolute centre of the club's ongoing project, highlighting Juventus's strategic shift toward stability.