Lucescu, ill but on the bench: "I can't walk away like a coward"

Mircea Lucescu, aged 80 and with a lifetime in football, will lead Romania tomorrow in their quest for a place at the World Cup, which they have not reached for 28 years. The manager has been battling an illness for months, the nature of which he has declined to reveal, “so that it would not be the focus of attention”.





“When the doctors told me I could continue coaching, I focused on what I had to do for Romania,” the globetrotting manager – who has also coached in Italy (Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana and Inter) – told The Guardian on the eve of the match against Turkey.